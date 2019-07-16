  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/07/16 22:01
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday, Aug. 9

Liverpool vs. Norwich 1900 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 10

West Ham vs. Man City 1130 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Everton 1400 GMT

Burnley vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Middlesbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Brom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday, Aug. 2

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tranmere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 -12
Saturday, Aug. 3

Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 10

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Ipswich vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leyton Orient 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Salford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grimsby Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macclesfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, Aug. 3

Salford vs. Stevenage 1030 GMT

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT

Colchester vs. Port Vale 1300 GMT

Bradford vs. Cambridge United 1300 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham 1300 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Swindon 1300 GMT

Crewe vs. Plymouth 1300 GMT

Forest Green vs. Oldham 1300 GMT

Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town 1300 GMT

Exeter vs. Macclesfield 1300 GMT

Northampton vs. Walsall 1300 GMT

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town 1300 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 10

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford 1200 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Scunthorpe 1300 GMT

Port Vale vs. Northampton 1300 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Salford 1300 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe 1300 GMT

Walsall vs. Forest Green 1300 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Leyton Orient 1300 GMT

Swindon vs. Carlisle 1300 GMT

Oldham vs. Crewe 1300 GMT

Plymouth vs. Colchester 1300 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1300 GMT

Stevenage vs. Exeter 1300 GMT