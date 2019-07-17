Circumnavigate Taiwan with new online guide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s East Rift Valley National Scenic Area has posted a message on its website introducing the “Taiwan on 2 Wheels” website, a portal for cycling largely dedicated to Cycling Route No. 1, which circumnavigates the country.

“Driving is too fast, walking is too slow; change your speed and perspective at a speed of 20 kph on a bicycle so you can experience the natural beauty of Taiwan,” the introduction to the website says.

“If you want a great way to challenge your body and mind, and to experience the true beauty of Taiwan’s mountains and the friendliness of its people, you could make no better choice than to ride your bike around the island.”

The introduction adds that for people who want to follow the recommended route, they can travel around the island either clockwise or counterclockwise.

The Cycling Route No. 1 portion of the website divides the around-the-island route into 12 sections. Under each section, visitors will find useful information including a map, route guide, plus scenic and rest spots along the route.