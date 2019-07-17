TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – ABC News reported that China has been “creating the world’s largest prison” in Xinjiang through so-called “re-educational camps" on its program “Four Corners” on Monday (July 15).

The news program reveals disturbing evidence that China is oppressing Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. It estimates that there are at least one million Uyghurs being detained in the camps, where they are subjected to inhumane treatment at the hands of the Chinese government.

The program also reports that those detained are turned into cheap labor as though they were “modern slaves.” It then discusses Australia's Modern Slavery Act 2018 which, while it declares corporations bear the responsibility of ensuring their supply chains are free of exploitation, has not punished violators other than by publicly announcing their names.

On July 10, 22 countries issued a joint statement denouncing China's large-scale detention and surveillance programs in Xinjiang. However, 37 pro-China countries, most of which are accused of routinely violating human rights themselves, issued a joint statement defending the Chinese government’s actions in the region.