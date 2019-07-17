TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The 2019 Gaillardia Island Penghu Cross-Sea Marathon, which will take place on November 3 in Taiwan’s outlying island county of Penghu, is open for registration, according to event organizer the Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

The first Penghu Cross-Sea Marathon took place in 2017, and many runners have praised the event for the beautiful scenery along the route. As in the past two years, participants of this year’s marathon will start at the Xitai visitor center in Xiyu Township (西嶼西臺遊客中心), pass through Baisha and Huxi townships, and finish at Guanyin Pavilion (觀音亭) in Magong City.

Attractions along the route include the Yuwengdao Lighthouse (漁翁島燈塔), Xitai Fort (西臺古堡), East Fort Military Historic Park (東臺軍事史蹟園區), Daguoye Columnar Basalt (大菓葉玄武岩), Erkan Village (二崁古厝聚落), Penghu Great Bridge (跨海大橋), and Tongliang Great Banyan (通梁古榕), according to the tourism bureau.

For those who are not ready to run the full marathon, a half marathon, 5K, and marathon relay will also take place.

For registration and related information about the 2019 Gaillardia Island Penghu Cross-sea Marathon, please visit this site (Chinese). Registration is open until Sept. 29.

(2019 Gaillardia Island Penghu Cross-Sea Marathon video)

Penghu Cross-Sea Marathon route. (Registration website photo)