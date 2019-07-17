Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 86 357 66 118 .331

Brantley Hou 90 355 49 115 .324

Devers Bos 92 366 72 118 .322

Bogaerts Bos 91 353 74 110 .312

Merrifield KC 96 402 68 125 .311

Polanco Min 89 374 58 115 .307

Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306

Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305

Moncada ChW 84 324 50 98 .302

La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300

Jonrones=

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnación, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSánchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Carreras Producidas=

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; Encarnación, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Kepler, Minnesota, 60.

Pitcheo=

Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; ERodríguez, Boston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.