Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

LeMahieu NYY 86 357 66 118 .331
Brantley Hou 90 355 49 115 .324
Devers Bos 92 366 72 118 .322
Bogaerts Bos 91 353 74 110 .312
Merrifield KC 96 402 68 125 .311
Polanco Min 89 374 58 115 .307
Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306
Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305
Moncada ChW 84 324 50 98 .302
La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300
Jonrones=
Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnación, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSánchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 6 tied at 21.
Carreras Producidas=
Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; Encarnación, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Kepler, Minnesota, 60.
Pitcheo=
Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; ERodríguez, Boston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.