ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — A fisherman says he is looking for the author of a message in a bottle found off the southern Australian coast 50 years after it was written.

Paul Elliot told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Wednesday that he and his son Jyah found the bottle on the west coast of Eyre Peninsula in South Australia state while fishing.

Elliot says he's looking for the author Paul Gibson, who described himself in the note as a 13-year-old English boy traveling in a cruise ship along the south Australian coast from Fremantle in the west to Melbourne in the east.

Government oceanographer David Griffin says he suspects the bottle had been buried on a beach for years then relaunched by a storm.