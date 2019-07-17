Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|052
|001
|00x—8
|9
|0
Carpenter, B.Farmer (4), Hardy (6), Alcantara (7), Stumpf (8) and B.Wilson; Plesac, Clippard (4), Goody (6), T.Olson (8) and Perez. W_Goody 1-0. L_Carpenter 1-6. HRs_Cleveland, Mercado (7), Naquin (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|010
|101
|000—3
|8
|0
|New York
|010
|001
|06x—8
|8
|0
Stanek, Beeks (3), Poche (7) and Zunino; Sabathia, Cortes Jr. (7), Hale (7), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Hale 3-0. L_Poche 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Diaz (13), Meadows (14). New York, Gregorius (5), Judge (10), Encarnacion (7), LeMahieu (13).
___
|Toronto
|031
|002
|004—10
|14
|0
|Boston
|100
|030
|000—
|4
|9
|1
Waguespack, Shafer (5), Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Hudson (9) and D.Jansen; Cashner, Taylor (6), Brewer (7), D.Hernandez (8), Hembree (9), Weber (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Shafer 1-1. L_Cashner 9-4. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (9), Smoak (15). Boston, Bogaerts (21).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|3
|Kansas City
|202
|200
|14x—11
|14
|0
Cease, Covey (7), Osich (8) and McCann; Sparkman and Gallagher. W_Sparkman 3-5. L_Cease 1-1. HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (12), Dozier (14).
___
|Seattle
|010
|000
|001—2
|6
|1
|Oakland
|002
|031
|12x—9
|12
|0
Gonzales, Wisler (7), Tuivailala (8) and Narvaez; Mengden, Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Mengden 5-1. L_Gonzales 10-8. HRs_Seattle, Narvaez 2 (16). Oakland, Chapman (22), Olson (20).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|011
|002
|112—8
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
Voth, Rainey (7), Guerra (8) and Gomes; Wojciechowski, Armstrong (6), M.Castro (7), Yacabonis (8), Scott (9) and Sisco. W_Voth 1-0. L_Wojciechowski 0-3. HRs_Washington, Adams (14), Soto (17). Baltimore, Alberto (5).
___
|New York
|200
|010
|000—3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|100
|000—2
|8
|1
Matz, Gsellman (5), Avilan (5), Familia (6), J.Wilson (7), Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos; Pineda, Littell (7), Parker (8), Magill (9) and J.Castro, Garver. W_Avilan 2-0. L_Pineda 6-5. Sv_E.Diaz (21). HRs_Minnesota, Schoop (15).
___
|Arizona
|100
|022
|004—9
|10
|0
|Texas
|000
|100
|010—2
|5
|2
Young, Bradley (6), Chafin (6), Hirano (8), Lopez (8), McFarland (9) and Avila; Lynn, B.Martin (7), Guerrieri (9), Valdez (9) and Mathis, Federowicz. W_Young 3-0. L_Lynn 12-5. HRs_Arizona, Vargas (5). Texas, Gallo (22).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|010
|310
|003—8
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|150
|000
|003—9
|8
|1
Buehler, P.Baez (7), Y.Garcia (8), K.Jansen (9) and Barnes, R.Martin; Velasquez, Alvarez (5), Nicasio (7), Morgan (7), Neris (9), R.Suarez (9) and Realmuto. W_R.Suarez 1-0. L_K.Jansen 3-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (21), Beaty (3), Bellinger (34), Pollock (5), Muncy (25). Philadelphia, Miller (3), Kingery (13), Harper (17).
___
|San Diego
|030
|000
|103—
|7
|11
|0
|Miami
|340
|004
|01x—12
|14
|1
Allen, Perdomo (3), G.Reyes (6), Erlin (7) and Mejia; Yamamoto, E.Hernandez (6), Guerrero (8), Conley (9) and Alfaro. W_Yamamoto 4-0. L_Allen 2-2. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (26), Margot (6). Miami, Cooper (11), Anderson (13).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|002—3
|5
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
Agrazal, Rodriguez (7), Liriano (8), F.Vazquez (9) and El.Diaz; Flaherty, Gallegos (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters. W_Liriano 4-1. L_C.Martinez 2-1. Sv_F.Vazquez (21).
___
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|000
|0—3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|020
|001
|000
|1—4
|9
|0
DeSclafani, Peralta (6), Hughes (7), Stephenson (8), R.Iglesias (9) and K.Farmer; Mills, Kintzler (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9), Cishek (10) and Maldonado. W_Cishek 3-5. L_R.Iglesias 2-8. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (23). Chicago, Schwarber (21), Bryant (19), Garcia (3).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|012
|011
|62x—13
|13
|0
B.Wilson, Blevins (5), Ynoa (7), Toussaint (8) and Flowers; Woodruff, Jeffress (7), Jackson (8) and Grandal. W_Woodruff 11-3. L_B.Wilson 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Flowers (8). Milwaukee, Cain (6), Yelich (33), Hiura (9).
___
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|011
|4—8
|14
|0
|Colorado
|000
|001
|003
|0—4
|7
|1
Pomeranz, Gott (6), Watson (7), S.Dyson (8), W.Smith (9), Melancon (10) and Posey; Lambert, McGee (7), Diaz (7), Oberg (8), Bettis (9), W.Davis (10), Shaw (10) and Iannetta, Wolters. W_W.Smith 3-0. L_W.Davis 1-4. HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (7). Colorado, Story (21), Desmond (12).