|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|58
|38
|.604
|—
|Washington
|50
|43
|.538
|6½
|Philadelphia
|49
|46
|.516
|8½
|New York
|43
|51
|.457
|14
|Miami
|35
|57
|.380
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|51
|44
|.537
|—
|Milwaukee
|49
|47
|.510
|2½
|St. Louis
|47
|46
|.505
|3
|Pittsburgh
|45
|49
|.479
|5½
|Cincinnati
|43
|49
|.467
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|34
|.649
|—
|Arizona
|48
|47
|.505
|14
|Colorado
|46
|49
|.484
|16
|San Francisco
|46
|49
|.484
|16
|San Diego
|45
|49
|.479
|16½
___
|Monday's Games
San Francisco 19, Colorado 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 16, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 2nd game
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Washington 8, Baltimore 1
Miami 12, San Diego 7
Arizona 9, Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 8, Colorado 4, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-5) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 5-4) at Miami (Richards 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
San Diego at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.