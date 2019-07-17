Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 000 000 000—0 1 1 Cleveland 052 001 00x—8 9 0

Carpenter, B.Farmer (4), Hardy (6), Alcantara (7), Stumpf (8) and B.Wilson; Plesac, Clippard (4), Goody (6), Olson (8) and Perez. W_Goody 1-0. L_Carpenter 1-6. HRs_Cleveland, Mercado (7), Naquin (8).

___

Tampa Bay 010 101 000—3 8 0 New York 010 001 06x—8 8 0

Stanek, Beeks (3), Poche (7) and Zunino; Sabathia, Cortes Jr. (7), Hale (7), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Hale 3-0. L_Poche 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Diaz (13), Meadows (14). New York, Gregorius (5), Judge (10), Encarnacion (7), LeMahieu (13).

___

Toronto 031 002 004—10 14 0 Boston 100 030 000— 4 9 1

Waguespack, Shafer (5), Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Hudson (9) and D.Jansen; Cashner, Taylor (6), Brewer (7), D.Hernandez (8), Hembree (9), Weber (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Shafer 1-1. L_Cashner 9-4. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (9), Smoak (15). Boston, Bogaerts (21).

___

Chicago 000 000 000— 0 5 3 Kansas City 202 200 14x—11 14 0

Cease, Covey (7), Osich (8) and McCann; Sparkman and Gallagher. W_Sparkman 3-5. L_Cease 1-1. HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (12), Dozier (14).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 011 002 112—8 12 0 Baltimore 010 000 000—1 4 1

Voth, Rainey (7), Guerra (8) and Gomes; Wojciechowski, Armstrong (6), M.Castro (7), Yacabonis (8), Scott (9) and Sisco. W_Voth 1-0. L_Wojciechowski 0-3. HRs_Washington, Adams (14), Soto (17). Baltimore, Alberto (5).

___

New York 200 010 000—3 7 0 Minnesota 001 100 000—2 8 1

Matz, Gsellman (5), Avilan (5), Familia (6), J.Wilson (7), Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos; Pineda, Littell (7), Parker (8), Magill (9) and J.Castro, Garver. W_Avilan 2-0. L_Pineda 6-5. Sv_E.Diaz (21). HRs_Minnesota, Schoop (15).

___

Arizona 100 022 004—9 10 0 Texas 000 100 010—2 5 2

Young, Bradley (6), Chafin (6), Hirano (8), Lopez (8), McFarland (9) and Avila; Lynn, B.Martin (7), Guerrieri (9), Valdez (9) and Mathis, Federowicz. W_Young 3-0. L_Lynn 12-5. HRs_Arizona, Vargas (5). Texas, Gallo (22).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Los Angeles 010 310 003—8 7 2 Philadelphia 150 000 003—9 8 1

Buehler, P.Baez (7), Y.Garcia (8), K.Jansen (9) and Barnes, R.Martin; Velasquez, Alvarez (5), Nicasio (7), Morgan (7), Neris (9), R.Suarez (9) and Realmuto. W_R.Suarez 1-0. L_K.Jansen 3-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (21), Beaty (3), Bellinger (34), Pollock (5), Muncy (25). Philadelphia, Miller (3), Kingery (13), Harper (17).

___

San Diego 030 000 103— 7 11 0 Miami 340 004 01x—12 14 1

Allen, Perdomo (3), G.Reyes (6), Erlin (7) and Mejia; Yamamoto, E.Hernandez (6), Guerrero (8), Conley (9) and Alfaro. W_Yamamoto 4-0. L_Allen 2-2. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (26), Margot (6). Miami, Cooper (11), Anderson (13).

___

Pittsburgh 000 010 002—3 5 1 St. Louis 000 010 000—1 5 0

Agrazal, Rodriguez (7), Liriano (8), F.Vazquez (9) and El.Diaz; Flaherty, Gallegos (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters. W_Liriano 4-1. L_C.Martinez 2-1. Sv_F.Vazquez (21).

___

Cincinnati 300 000 000 0—3 8 0 Chicago 020 001 000 1—4 9 0

(10 innings)

DeSclafani, Peralta (6), Hughes (7), Stephenson (8), R.Iglesias (9) and K.Farmer; Mills, Kintzler (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9), Cishek (10) and Maldonado. W_Cishek 3-5. L_R.Iglesias 2-8. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (23). Chicago, Schwarber (21), Bryant (19), Garcia (3).

___

Atlanta 000 010 000— 1 5 0 Milwaukee 012 011 62x—13 13 0

B.Wilson, Blevins (5), Ynoa (7), Toussaint (8) and Flowers; Woodruff, Jeffress (7), Jackson (8) and Grandal. W_Woodruff 11-3. L_B.Wilson 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Flowers (8). Milwaukee, Cain (6), Yelich (33), Hiura (9).