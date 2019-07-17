Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|010
|101
|000—3
|8
|0
|New York
|010
|001
|06x—8
|8
|0
Stanek, Beeks (3), Poche (7) and Zunino; Sabathia, Cortes Jr. (7), Hale (7), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Hale 3-0. L_Poche 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Diaz (13), Meadows (14). New York, Gregorius (5), Judge (10), Encarnacion (7), LeMahieu (13).
___
|Toronto
|031
|002
|004—10
|14
|0
|Boston
|100
|030
|000—
|4
|9
|1
Waguespack, Shafer (5), Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Hudson (9) and D.Jansen; Cashner, Taylor (6), Brewer (7), D.Hernandez (8), Hembree (9), Weber (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Shafer 1-1. L_Cashner 9-4. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (9), Smoak (15). Boston, Bogaerts (21).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|3
|Kansas City
|202
|200
|14x—11
|14
|0
Cease, Covey (7), Osich (8) and McCann; Sparkman and Gallagher. W_Sparkman 3-5. L_Cease 1-1. HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (12), Dozier (14).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|011
|002
|112—8
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
Voth, Rainey (7), Guerra (8) and Gomes; Wojciechowski, Armstrong (6), M.Castro (7), Yacabonis (8), Scott (9) and Sisco. W_Voth 1-0. L_Wojciechowski 0-3. HRs_Washington, Adams (14), Soto (17). Baltimore, Alberto (5).
___
|New York
|200
|010
|000—3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|100
|000—2
|8
|1
Matz, Gsellman (5), Avilan (5), Familia (6), Wilson (7), Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos; Pineda, Littell (7), Parker (8), Magill (9) and J.Castro, Garver. W_Avilan 2-0. L_Pineda 6-5. Sv_E.Diaz (21). HRs_Minnesota, Schoop (15).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|010
|310
|003—8
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|150
|000
|003—9
|8
|1
Buehler, Baez (7), Y.Garcia (8), K.Jansen (9) and Barnes, Martin; Velasquez, Alvarez (5), Nicasio (7), Morgan (7), Neris (9), Suarez (9) and Realmuto. W_Suarez 1-0. L_K.Jansen 3-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (21), Beaty (3), Bellinger (34), Pollock (5), Muncy (25). Philadelphia, Miller (3), Kingery (13), Harper (17).
___
|San Diego
|030
|000
|103—
|7
|11
|0
|Miami
|340
|004
|01x—12
|14
|1
Allen, Perdomo (3), G.Reyes (6), Erlin (7) and Mejia; Yamamoto, E.Hernandez (6), Guerrero (8), Conley (9) and Alfaro. W_Yamamoto 4-0. L_Allen 2-2. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (26), Margot (6). Miami, Cooper (11), Anderson (13).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|002—3
|5
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
Agrazal, Rodriguez (7), Liriano (8), F.Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz; Flaherty, Gallegos (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters. W_Liriano 4-1. L_C.Martinez 2-1. Sv_F.Vazquez (21).