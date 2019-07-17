Washington, July 16 (CNA) Senator Cory Gardner of the United States has welcomed the visit of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to Denver this weekend, which he expects to highlight such issues as bilateral security, trade and renewable energy.

Tsai will fly to Denver on Friday for a two-night visit before returning to Taiwan after having visited New York and four diplomatic allies in the Caribbean -- Haiti, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.

Asked about Tsai's planned visit, Gardner, a Republican senator from Colorado who personally invited Tsai to visit his state, said "this would be a chance to highlight our security relationship in Colorado, our cutting-edge energy issues and a lot of agricultural opportunities to talk about as well, focusing on trade, focusing on the environment, renewable energy, other opportunities." "We're going to have a great number of conversations with Colorado leaders, Colorado businesses," Gardner said.

Gardner said it would also be a chance to give Tsai exposure to the West and the way of life in the Rocky Mountains and also a "fun opportunity to have more exposure for the people of Colorado with our great friendship with Taiwan." He expected Tsai's visit to "be a very educational and important visit for Colorado and the community."

Gardner, a longtime supporter of Taiwan and staunch critic of Beijing, said he was not concerned about possible pressure from China, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory and does everything it can to suppress it in the international community.

"I'm sure they're not happy with me, but that's fine. I'm not here to make China happy," Gardner said in response to reporters' questions about Tsai's planned visit to Denver. "I'm here to do the right thing for the people of the United States and our friends like Taiwan," he said.

