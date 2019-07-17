TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) at 11:30 a.m. this morning (July 17) has issued a land warning Tropical Storm Danas as it approaches the country from the southeast.

As of 8 a.m., the CWB said that the tropical storm had a radius of 150 kilometers and was located 470 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, and moving north-northwest at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour (kph). It was packing maximum sustained winds of 64 kph with gusts of up to 90 kph, the equivalent to level 10 on the Beaufort scale.

According to the CWB, Danas is currently moving northwest toward the southeast coast of Eluanbi. The storm's circle is close to the Bashi Channel, and will soon pose a threat to Taitung, the Hengchun Peninsula, and Pingtung.

The land warning is in effect for Taitung, the Hengchun Peninsula, Pingtung, where residents should beware of strong winds and heavy rains. A sea warning, which was issued at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday (July 16) is in effect for the waters off of southeastern Taiwan, including Orchid Island, Green Island, and the southern Taiwan Strait, where ship captains should take extra precautions while operating and navigating their vessels.