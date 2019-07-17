Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|010
|101
|000—3
|8
|0
|New York
|010
|001
|06x—8
|8
|0
Stanek, Beeks (3), Poche (7) and Zunino; Sabathia, Cortes Jr. (7), Hale (7), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Hale 3-0. L_Poche 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Diaz (13), Meadows (14). New York, Gregorius (5), Judge (10), Encarnacion (7), LeMahieu (13).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|3
|Kansas City
|202
|200
|14x—11
|14
|0
Cease, Covey (7), Osich (8) and McCann; Sparkman and Gallagher. W_Sparkman 3-5. L_Cease 1-1. HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (12), Dozier (14).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|011
|002
|112—8
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
Voth, Rainey (7), Guerra (8) and Gomes; Wojciechowski, Armstrong (6), M.Castro (7), Yacabonis (8), Scott (9) and Sisco. W_Voth 1-0. L_Wojciechowski 0-3. HRs_Washington, Adams (14), Soto (17). Baltimore, Alberto (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|010
|310
|003—8
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|150
|000
|003—9
|8
|1
Buehler, Baez (7), Y.Garcia (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes, Martin; Velasquez, Alvarez (5), Nicasio (7), Morgan (7), Neris (9), Suarez (9) and Realmuto. W_Suarez 1-0. L_Jansen 3-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (21), Beaty (3), Bellinger (34), Pollock (5), Muncy (25). Philadelphia, Miller (3), Kingery (13), Harper (17).
___
|San Diego
|030
|000
|103—
|7
|11
|0
|Miami
|340
|004
|01x—12
|14
|1
Allen, Perdomo (3), G.Reyes (6), Erlin (7) and Mejia; Yamamoto, Hernandez (6), Guerrero (8), Conley (9) and Alfaro. W_Yamamoto 4-0. L_Allen 2-2. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (26), Margot (6). Miami, Cooper (11), Anderson (13).