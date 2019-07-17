BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 86 357 66 118 .331 Devers Bos 91 362 72 118 .326 Brantley Hou 89 350 49 113 .323 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Polanco Min 88 370 58 115 .311 Merrifield KC 95 397 66 122 .307 Bogaerts Bos 90 349 73 107 .307 Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306 Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305 Moncada ChW 83 321 50 98 .305 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 7 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; 2 tied at 59.

Pitching

Lynn, Texas, 12-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; ERodriguez, Boston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.