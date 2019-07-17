  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/17 10:35
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 86 357 66 118 .331
Devers Bos 91 362 72 118 .326
Brantley Hou 89 350 49 113 .323
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Polanco Min 88 370 58 115 .311
Merrifield KC 95 397 66 122 .307
Bogaerts Bos 90 349 73 107 .307
Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306
Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305
Moncada ChW 83 321 50 98 .305
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 7 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; 2 tied at 59.

Pitching

Lynn, Texas, 12-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; ERodriguez, Boston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.