|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|60
|33
|.645
|—
|Tampa Bay
|56
|41
|.577
|6
|Boston
|51
|43
|.543
|9½
|Toronto
|35
|60
|.368
|26
|Baltimore
|28
|66
|.298
|32½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|58
|34
|.630
|—
|Cleveland
|52
|40
|.565
|6
|Chicago
|42
|48
|.467
|15
|Kansas City
|33
|62
|.347
|26½
|Detroit
|29
|60
|.326
|27½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|36
|.621
|—
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|5½
|Texas
|50
|44
|.532
|8½
|Los Angeles
|49
|46
|.516
|10
|Seattle
|39
|58
|.402
|21
___
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 8, Detroit 6
Boston 10, Toronto 8
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 6
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3
Washington 8, Baltimore 1
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Bailey 7-6), 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (German 11-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-13) at Boston (Rodriguez 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Cole 9-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.