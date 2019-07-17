Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 010 101 000—3 8 0 New York 010 001 06x—8 8 0

Stanek, Beeks (3), Poche (7) and Zunino; Sabathia, Cortes Jr. (7), Hale (7), Britton (9) and Sanchez. W_Hale 3-0. L_Poche 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Diaz (13), Meadows (14). New York, Gregorius (5), Judge (10), Encarnacion (7), LeMahieu (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 011 002 112—8 12 0 Baltimore 010 000 000—1 4 1

Voth, Rainey (7), Guerra (8) and Gomes; Wojciechowski, Armstrong (6), Castro (7), Yacabonis (8), Scott (9) and Sisco. W_Voth 1-0. L_Wojciechowski 0-3. HRs_Washington, Adams (14), Soto (17). Baltimore, Alberto (5).