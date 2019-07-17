Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|010
|101
|000—3
|8
|0
|New York
|010
|001
|06x—8
|8
|0
Stanek, Beeks (3), Poche (7) and Zunino; Sabathia, Cortes Jr. (7), Hale (7), Britton (9) and Sanchez. W_Hale 3-0. L_Poche 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Diaz (13), Meadows (14). New York, Gregorius (5), Judge (10), Encarnacion (7), LeMahieu (13).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|011
|002
|112—8
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
Voth, Rainey (7), Guerra (8) and Gomes; Wojciechowski, Armstrong (6), Castro (7), Yacabonis (8), Scott (9) and Sisco. W_Voth 1-0. L_Wojciechowski 0-3. HRs_Washington, Adams (14), Soto (17). Baltimore, Alberto (5).