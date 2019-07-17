|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|79
|301
|44
|105
|.349
|Bellinger LAD
|92
|334
|76
|114
|.341
|Yelich Mil
|86
|322
|68
|107
|.332
|Blackmon Col
|77
|331
|69
|106
|.320
|Rendon Was
|79
|295
|68
|92
|.312
|Verdugo LAD
|90
|289
|38
|90
|.311
|KMarte Ari
|90
|364
|59
|113
|.310
|Arenado Col
|93
|356
|62
|110
|.309
|Dahl Col
|85
|322
|60
|98
|.304
|Soto Was
|83
|304
|57
|92
|.303
|Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 33; Yelich, Milwaukee, 32; Alonso, New York, 30; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; 2 tied at 23.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 75; Freeman, Atlanta, 74; Arenado, Colorado, 70; Alonso, New York, 69; EEscobar, Arizona, 68; Yelich, Milwaukee, 68; Rendon, Washington, 64; Muncy, Los Angeles, 64; 2 tied at 63.
|Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 11-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Lester, Chicago, 9-6; JGray, Colorado, 9-6.