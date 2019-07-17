  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/17 10:40
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 79 301 44 105 .349
Bellinger LAD 92 334 76 114 .341
Yelich Mil 86 322 68 107 .332
Blackmon Col 77 331 69 106 .320
Rendon Was 79 295 68 92 .312
Verdugo LAD 90 289 38 90 .311
KMarte Ari 90 364 59 113 .310
Arenado Col 93 356 62 110 .309
Dahl Col 85 322 60 98 .304
Soto Was 83 304 57 92 .303
Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 33; Yelich, Milwaukee, 32; Alonso, New York, 30; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 75; Freeman, Atlanta, 74; Arenado, Colorado, 70; Alonso, New York, 69; EEscobar, Arizona, 68; Yelich, Milwaukee, 68; Rendon, Washington, 64; Muncy, Los Angeles, 64; 2 tied at 63.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 11-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Lester, Chicago, 9-6; JGray, Colorado, 9-6.