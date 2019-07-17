DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on services held in Dallas for Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Colorful Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot, who twice mounted outsider campaigns for president, was remembered for his devotion to his family, friends, faith and country.

Family and friends spoke at the memorial Tuesday afternoon at a Dallas church. A graveside service was held earlier at a Dallas cemetery. Both services were private but the church service was livestreamed at rossperot.com .

Perot founded computer services giant Electronic Data Systems Corp. in 1962 and became one of the nation's richest men.

Those speaking at the memorial at Highland Park United Methodist Church included friend Ken Langone, who handled EDS' initial public offering. Langone said that while Perot will be remembered for "the big, bold moves he made," he'll remember Perot for "the depths of his consideration and kindness."

___

12:20 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force conducted an F-16 flyover in the missing man formation for the graveside service of colorful Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot.

The service Tuesday morning at a Dallas cemetery will be followed by an afternoon memorial at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas. Both services are private but the church service will be broadcast via livestream at rossperot.com .

Perot, who died at the age of 89 on July 9 at his Dallas home, twice mounted outsider campaigns for president. In 1992, he drew nearly 19% of the vote.

Perot, who went to the U.S. Naval Academy, was known for his support of veterans and the military.