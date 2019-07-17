This July 15, 2019 photo released by Itajai Civil Police, shows car molds of luxury car replicas at a workshop in Itajai, Brazil. Brazilian police dis
This July 15, 2019 photo released by Itajai Civil Police shows luxury car replicas inside a workshop in Itajai, Brazil. Brazilian police dismantled th
This July 15, 2019 photo released by Itajai Civil Police shows emblem badges stamped with the Lamborghini logo, inside a workshop in Itajai, Brazil. B
This July 15, 2019 photo released by Itajai Civil Police shows luxury car replicas inside a workshop in Itajai, Brazil. Brazilian police dismantled th
This July 15, 2019 photo released by Itajai Civil Police shows the seat of a car embroidered with a fake Lamborghini logo, inside a workshop in Itajai
This July 15, 2019 photo released by Itajai Civil Police shows the seat of a car embroidered with a fake Ferrari logo, inside a workshop in Itajai, B
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police say they've shut down a clandestine factory that was producing fake Ferraris and sham Lamborghinis.
A father and son who owned the workshop in the southern state of Santa Catarina have been arrested on industrial property charges.
Police said the cars were being offered on social media for $45,000 to $60,000 — a small fraction of the price of the real thing.
Officials didn't say what sort of parts were used to build the vehicles, but they distributed photos showing sleek bodies, as well as badges and accessories emblazoned with the Italian brands.
Monday's raid followed a complaint by the Italian companies. Eight partially finished vehicles were seized.