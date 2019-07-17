  1. Home
Barneys New York evaluating restructuring options

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2019/07/17 04:20
Pedestrians cross an intersection near Barneys department store, Tuesday July 16, 2019, in New York. The luxury retailer could be joining a growing li

A crane operator works equipment on a roadway near Barneys department store, Tuesday July 16, 2019, in New York. The luxury retailer could be joining

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2013, file photo, pedestrians pass Barneys New York department store in New York. Luxury retailer Barneys New York may soon jo

FILE - In a Jan. 11, 1996 file photo, pedestrians pass by upscale clothier Barneyís, Inc., in Beverly Hills, Calif. Luxury retailer Barneys New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Barneys New York may soon join the ever lengthening list of retail stores seeking protection in bankruptcy.

The luxury clothing company, faced with high rents and a shifting consumer landscape, is evaluating options that may include a bankruptcy filing. That's according to a source close to the matter who asked to remain anonymous because the discussions are confidential.

The company has nearly a dozen locations, mostly in the swankier districts of cities like Boston, Beverly Hills, California, and New York.

High-rent retailers like Barneys now compete with online luxury players like Net- a-Porter and the RealReal.com, which don't have need to maintain flagship stores.

Reuters first reported that Barneys was evaluating bankruptcy options.