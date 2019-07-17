TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says rescue personnel from an Arizona base parachuted into the Pacific Ocean on July 10 to board a Mexican fishing boat and provide medical aid to two critically injured fishermen being transported to a clinic on a distant island.

Davis-Air Force Base officials said pararescuemen from the 563rd Rescue Group stayed on the boat carrying the fisherman until it reached Socorro Island after a three-day journey.

Socorro Island is 394 miles (635 kilometers) west of Puerto Vallarta.

The Air Force said its assistance was requested after the fishermen were injured when their boat's crane collapsed July 9 and they were transferred to a sister boat.

The boat reached Socorro on July 12 and the fishermen were flown the next day to Mazatlan, Mexico, for further treatment.