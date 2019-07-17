NEW YORK (AP) — The political equivalent to NBA first pick Zion Williamson is unclear, but CNN this week brings the showmanship of sports draft lotteries to the presidential campaign by televising its drawing to set the lineup for the second Democratic debate.

CNN will unveil stage positions on Thursday evening for the 20-candidate lineup. The debate is scheduled for July 30 and 31.

For CNN, which has been touting the draw onscreen, it's an attempt to create an event out of virtually nothing that also promotes its coverage of debates. But the network has also received criticism for making the nomination process too much like a game show.