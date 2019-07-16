  1. Home
The Latest: Trump defends tweets about 4 Dem women of color

By  Associated Press
2019/07/16 22:28
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's racist tweets about four Democratic lawmakers of color (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says his tweets telling four female Democratic lawmakers of color to "go back" to the broken countries from which they came were "NOT Racist."

Trump sought to defend himself Tuesday, a day after saying he wasn't concerned that critics considered the tweets to be racist. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don't have a Racist bone in my body!"

Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib are U.S. citizens, and three were born in the U.S. They say Trump made "xenophobic bigoted remarks."

Trump also criticized plans by the House to vote on a resolution condemning his comments. He called Tuesday's expected vote on the resolution a "Democrat con game" and said Republicans "should not show 'weakness' and fall into their trap."

Trump says the vote should instead be on the language used by the congresswomen.

___

12:05 a.m.

House Democrats are planning a vote on a resolution that condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments about four congresswomen of color.

The proposed measure says Trump's words "have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

A defiant Trump followed his weekend tweets about the women going back to their "broken" countries with remarks Monday that they should get out of the U.S. "right now." All are American citizens and three native-born.

Trump also shrugged off the criticism his remarks have drawn, saying that many people agree with him and "love it."

A rumble of discontent surfaced from some Republicans — but notably not from the party's congressional leaders.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney called Trump's remarks "destructive, demeaning, and disunifying."