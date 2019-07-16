BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Washington
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|New York
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|Atlanta
|5
|11
|.313
|5½
|Indiana
|6
|12
|.333
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Minnesota
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Seattle
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Phoenix
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Dallas
|5
|11
|.313
|6
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Dallas at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.<