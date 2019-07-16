Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 16, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;A morning t-storm;28;23;WSW;12;85%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;40;31;Mostly sunny;40;30;NNW;13;50%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunny and very warm;37;20;W;24;31%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;Sunny and nice;29;21;SSW;18;50%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Partly sunny, warmer;23;15;ENE;4;67%;35%;7

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;21;14;Cloudy;21;14;SSE;8;69%;40%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hotter;44;30;Sunny and very hot;44;29;ESE;12;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;Mostly cloudy;31;14;NNE;20;38%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;23;8;Sunny and delightful;22;15;ENE;9;54%;8%;4

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NNW;19;57%;64%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;14;11;Partly sunny, breezy;15;9;WSW;23;68%;16%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;42;26;Sunny and breezy;42;26;WNW;26;20%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;34;23;Cloudy with a shower;34;23;S;9;57%;56%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;W;16;71%;77%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;WSW;13;63%;70%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;WSW;18;64%;15%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;32;24;A morning t-storm;30;23;NNE;9;73%;82%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;27;14;Nice with sunshine;28;15;W;11;48%;5%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;20;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;ENE;9;56%;37%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SE;13;63%;72%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;12;Sun, some clouds;29;13;SE;11;48%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with some sun;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;N;15;47%;29%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mainly cloudy;21;11;Sun and some clouds;24;15;W;3;61%;11%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;SW;8;53%;9%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Mostly sunny;27;15;WNW;12;45%;15%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;Sunshine;16;10;N;14;74%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;18;NE;10;34%;14%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;High clouds;27;22;ESE;12;71%;76%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;41;31;Sunshine, very hot;43;27;NNE;16;20%;4%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;18;10;Low clouds;16;13;N;24;69%;60%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;26;19;A shower or t-storm;26;19;SSE;6;67%;66%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;SW;12;59%;76%;5

Chicago, United States;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Clouds and sun;30;25;SE;11;69%;47%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;31;26;A couple of t-storms;30;27;W;20;79%;86%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;20;13;Partial sunshine;21;12;NNW;10;59%;12%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Partly sunny;30;26;WNW;9;74%;34%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;36;26;S;16;53%;7%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;28;21;Periods of sun;28;21;SSE;22;75%;26%;8

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Hazy sun, a t-storm;32;27;S;7;70%;82%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;34;18;Mostly sunny;36;18;WSW;11;21%;8%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;S;10;73%;75%;13

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;32;21;High clouds;30;21;SSE;8;60%;19%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;21;13;Spotty showers;19;10;W;16;80%;83%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;25;Sunny and very hot;41;24;NNE;12;16%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;WSW;20;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;27;Partly sunny;35;28;SE;8;70%;44%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;Sunny and nice;22;6;ENE;9;40%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;11;64%;55%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;19;12;A shower or t-storm;20;11;WNW;14;65%;66%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SW;18;84%;79%;4

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;Hazy sun and mild;34;28;SSW;10;71%;55%;12

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;32;26;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;ENE;28;60%;35%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;34;23;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;NW;15;60%;33%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ENE;12;73%;64%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;Clouds and sunshine;25;19;NE;18;68%;33%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;32;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;ENE;10;54%;12%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;42;29;Sunny and very warm;38;29;NNW;13;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;WNW;9;31%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;18;Sunny and very hot;38;18;ENE;8;19%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm around;34;30;Clouds and sun;34;29;WSW;26;60%;36%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;27;20;Showers and t-storms;28;20;S;9;81%;90%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;28;Partly sunny;38;27;SSW;21;35%;72%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;Thundershowers;20;11;WSW;13;69%;71%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, warm;33;27;Sunshine and warm;33;26;NE;23;55%;30%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;29;22;Periods of sun, nice;31;22;WSW;10;62%;40%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;9;77%;75%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;31;25;Couple of t-storms;33;24;SE;10;73%;80%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;12;-1;A stray t-shower;10;0;ESE;11;47%;72%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;26;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;WSW;12;79%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;18;16;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;17;81%;9%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Plenty of sunshine;24;17;NNW;18;63%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;25;14;Partly sunny;25;15;SW;11;53%;48%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;30;18;Partly sunny;28;17;SSE;10;60%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;SE;10;78%;5%;8

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;37;21;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;NE;9;32%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Showers around;30;26;WNW;24;73%;96%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;33;24;A stray shower;32;25;NE;4;69%;65%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Tropical rainstorm;29;25;SW;19;88%;91%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;16;8;Afternoon showers;13;7;WSW;22;73%;84%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;SSE;9;59%;82%;14

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;13;66%;56%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;22;11;Thundershowers;18;10;WNW;12;86%;85%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;29;24;Partly sunny;28;25;SSW;22;74%;67%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;13;5;Brilliant sunshine;15;9;NNE;15;78%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of clouds;26;21;Showers and t-storms;26;16;ENE;5;73%;61%;5

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;20;15;An afternoon shower;19;14;E;9;78%;97%;2

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;30;27;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SW;13;83%;73%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Periods of sun;22;12;SE;12;62%;60%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny and hot;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;S;11;64%;81%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;33;20;Sunshine;34;21;WNW;19;42%;10%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;23;14;Spotty showers;22;14;WSW;11;88%;82%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WSW;11;70%;73%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;Partly sunny;21;11;S;12;50%;26%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;21;Showers and t-storms;27;16;N;13;75%;60%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;26;ENE;15;80%;83%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;NW;10;77%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun;31;23;A few showers;32;23;E;9;74%;85%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;29;15;N;7;39%;15%;8

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Plenty of sun;20;11;NNW;14;64%;55%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;Afternoon t-storms;33;26;SSW;15;69%;100%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;Partly sunny;29;23;SSE;27;78%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SE;11;44%;55%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;23;13;Partly sunny;24;13;NNE;8;51%;35%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;N;9;68%;55%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;23;10;Partly sunny;23;10;S;15;43%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds breaking;25;17;Clouds and sun;24;15;W;16;69%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;SSE;12;67%;28%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain;16;11;A few showers;15;11;NNW;13;83%;78%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler with showers;16;13;Thundershowers;19;13;N;10;80%;64%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;25;18;A shower or two;21;16;N;8;67%;72%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and very warm;41;27;Sunshine;43;27;N;13;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;31;16;Sunshine and nice;31;18;WNW;11;43%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;22;12;Spotty showers;22;15;NE;15;62%;85%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;14;Partly sunny;20;14;SW;16;67%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;A shower or t-storm;26;18;ENE;10;68%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;26;A shower in spots;30;26;ESE;20;70%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;ENE;9;86%;85%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;28;15;Nice with some sun;28;15;W;12;31%;16%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;19;5;Cloudy;17;5;SW;4;47%;8%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NNW;10;73%;76%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;NNW;13;67%;4%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;24;15;Cooler;19;14;SW;14;80%;70%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;28;21;Cloudy with a shower;30;21;WNW;7;67%;88%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;25;Rain and drizzle;30;26;SE;18;78%;80%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;28;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSE;17;68%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;Sunshine and nice;24;12;SSW;8;61%;27%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;A shower in places;31;25;E;17;72%;77%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;16;9;A shower or two;21;11;SSE;9;63%;60%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;20;10;Sunny;20;10;W;15;53%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;35;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;ESE;26;64%;75%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;20;13;Thundershowers;21;14;NNE;18;73%;67%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;41;24;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;NE;9;17%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;17;Mostly sunny;32;21;N;16;46%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;43;31;Sunny and hot;42;30;ESE;14;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;31;26;Plenty of sun;36;27;W;15;32%;3%;12

Tirana, Albania;A shower or t-storm;25;17;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;18;SE;7;41%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Occasional rain;23;21;A t-storm around;27;23;SSE;13;81%;55%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;28;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;ESE;9;88%;76%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;NNE;13;61%;25%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Winds subsiding;29;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;SSE;15;40%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;30;15;Clouds and sun;28;16;SE;12;42%;25%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;23;15;Spotty showers;17;13;W;10;80%;90%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Some sun, pleasant;27;15;N;10;45%;31%;8

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds;36;25;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;SSW;6;62%;68%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;22;9;Thundershowers;18;12;NW;11;71%;83%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;19;12;A thundershower;22;10;NW;19;62%;57%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;13;10;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;WSW;30;67%;59%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;10;82%;74%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;35;18;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;NE;7;30%;6%;11

