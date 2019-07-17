TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s abundant environment of ocean, plains, and mountains, is complemented by its rich culture. As such, the 2019 curriculum, “Urban-Rural Collaborative Learning Partner Schools Program," (城鄉共學夥伴學校計畫) will look at local cultures, tribal ceremonies, endemic ecology, and distinctive industries.

The all-around interscholastic “collaborative learning curriculum model” will provide schools around the country with a firm foundation for learning and adjusting to the new curriculum. This will make education in the countryside more inclusive and better able to make the most of its advantages, to become a new chapter of “Taiwan education for happiness and the common good.”

Working in conjunction with the 2019 “urban-rural collaborative learning program,” two century-old schools, Ren-Ai Elementary School (仁愛國小) in Ren-Ai Township, Nantou County, and Taoyuan Elementary School (桃園國小) in Taoyuan City, have combined “Sediq tribal culture” with “smart teaching” to create a distinctive curriculum.

The students have created a digital learning family through being online. Using the PaGamo digital platform to conduct “son of rainbow” themed collaborative learning, the students take part in both real and virtual activities, including indigenous camps, ballad singing and dancing, internet study groups, smart teaching, calligraphy creation, and picture book creation.

(Ministry of Education video)

(Ministry of Education photos)