78 dead in Nepal as flooding wreaks havoc in South Asia

By  Associated Press
2019/07/16 18:53
GAUHATI, India (AP) — Monsoon flooding and landslides are continuing to cause havoc in South Asia, with the death toll rising to 78 in Nepal and authorities in neighboring northeastern India battling to provide relief to over 4 million people in the state of Assam.

Nepal's National Emergency Operation Center said Tuesday that more than 40,000 soldiers and police officers were using helicopters and land means to rush food, tents and medicine to thousands of people hit by annual flooding.

In Assam, officials said floodwaters have killed at least 19 people and brought misery to nearly 4.5 million others.

In Bangladesh, at least a dozen people, mostly farmers, have been killed by lightning since Saturday as monsoon rains battered parts of the low-lying country.