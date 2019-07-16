  1. Home
  2. World

Climate change will help China in South China Sea: Australian armed forces chief

Countries might occupy islands abandoned due to rising sea levels: General Campbell

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/16 19:21
Australia Defense Force chief Angus Campbell (screenshot from www.facebook.com/ChiefADF).

Australia Defense Force chief Angus Campbell (screenshot from www.facebook.com/ChiefADF).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Australia’s Defense Force chief Angus Campbell warned that China might use climate change to occupy more uninhabited reefs and islands in the South China Sea.

In a private speech last month, the general suggested that rising sea levels might cause more islands to be abandoned, giving nations an opportunity for territorial expansion, Australia’s Financial Review reported Tuesday (July 16).

Campbell reportedly did not name China in the closed-door speech, but encouraged quicker action on climate change in what media interpreted as criticism of the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The general saw climate change as the cause of more security risks in the region, and in particular as a threat to Australian interests of concern to the country’s military, the Central News Agency reported.
South China Sea
disputed islands
climate change
Australia
Australia Defence Force

RELATED ARTICLES

South Korea supports US Indo-Pacific strategy amid growing Chinese dominance
South Korea supports US Indo-Pacific strategy amid growing Chinese dominance
2019/07/08 15:41
China swiftly stripping Philippines' EEZ of marine resources
China swiftly stripping Philippines' EEZ of marine resources
2019/07/04 16:20
With China’s swift rise as naval power, Australia needs to rethink how it defends itself
With China’s swift rise as naval power, Australia needs to rethink how it defends itself
2019/07/02 17:39
China conducts anti-ship missile tests in South China Sea
China conducts anti-ship missile tests in South China Sea
2019/07/02 16:49
Japanese helicopter carrier makes port visit in Philippines
Japanese helicopter carrier makes port visit in Philippines
2019/07/02 16:37