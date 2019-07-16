TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Nearly 54 percent of companies in Taiwan plan on giving their employees a 3.5 percent raise on average to their employees in the second half of this year, below the average expectation of workers of 6 percent, according to a survey by job bank yes123.

According to the results of a survey published on July 10, 54.4 percent of companies surveyed said that they plan to raise salaries in the second half of this year, but slightly lower than the 57.4 percent increase seen last year. Of those implementing a pay hike, 44.8 percent said they are doing so based on performance, while 9.6 percent said they are raising wages across the board.

In terms of pay raise by industry, IT firms showed the highest willingness to increase wages, followed by traditional manufacturing companies, financial insurance and accounting, health care and biotechnology, with culture and education holding up the rear.

As for employees reporting pay raises, only 17.7 of workers surveyed stated they had received a pay raise in the first half of the year, while 82.3 percent had not received a wage hike over that period. On average, workers are hoping to receive a 6 percent salary increase of NT$2,477 (US$79.39) per month, which is derived from an average regular wage of NT$41,767 in April, based on Taiwan data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).