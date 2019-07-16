  1. Home
National Taiwan Museum shows off indigenous tattoos in Thailand

Bangkok show open until October 27

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/16 17:30
The Museum Siam in Bangkok shows off indigenous Taiwanese tattoos until Oct. 27.

The Museum Siam in Bangkok shows off indigenous Taiwanese tattoos until Oct. 27. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The traditional tattoo culture of Taiwan’s Atayal and Paiwan indigenous peoples is on show in the Thai capital of Bangkok thanks to cooperation between the National Taiwan Museum and the Museum Siam.

The show, titled “Tattoo Color, Tattoo Honor,” is the first result of a Memorandum of Understanding signed last September between the two museums, the Central News Agency reported.

The exhibition, which opened Monday (July 15), features valuable pictures of hand and body tattoos, the tools used to make them, and recordings of interviews. In addition, Paiwan artist Cudjuy Maljugau gave live performances of tattoo work, while musicians brought a selection of Taiwanese indigenous music, dances and songs.

The artists from the island also had the opportunity to exchange ideas with their Thai counterparts, CNA reported.

The Bangkok show will be open from Tuesday until Sunday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., until October 27.
