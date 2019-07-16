TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Education (MOE) has for five years been promoting its “urban-rural collaborative learning partner schools,” in order to improve education in the countryside.

The program breaks from a past framework of interscholastic visits to “focus on students.” Participating schools place an emphasis on developing distinguishing features.

Through planning together, preparing for lessons, studying courses, observing and learning from each other's work, and online interactive channels, the schools have put in place learning exchanges and life experience lessons to expand the horizons of both teachers and students. The program will play a key role in the transformation and development of the 12-year national education scheme.

Taiwan has a rich environment, with mountains surrounded by the sea and rich cultures. For the 2019 curriculum, partner schools have built on local cultures, tribal ceremonies, endemic ecology, and distinctive industries, by sharing their special curriculum.

In addition, the all-around interscholastic “collaborative learning curriculum model” will provide schools around the country with a firm foundation for learning and adjusting to the new curriculum. This will make education in the countryside less secluded and better able to make the most of its advantages, turning a new page in the new chapter of “Taiwan education for happiness and the common good.”

(Ministry of Education video)

(All Ministry of Education photos)