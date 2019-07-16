TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As of Monday (July 15), a website which enables foreign workers in Taiwan to change their employer and seek new jobs, is now available in five languages, announced Taiwan's Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Monday (July 15).

In a statement released on its website on Monday, the MOL's Workforce Development Agency (WDA) said that the new website will enable foreign migrant workers in Taiwan to check on the status of their transfer to new employers, seek new positions, and see information about employers who are interested in hiring. The WDA said that in addition to Mandarin, the website also now has English, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai versions.

With the addition of four foreign languages, the site, titled "Information Site of Foreign Workers Rights Defence," can now enable foreign workers to click on the "Migrant Worker Employer Transfer Query." Once a worker fills out the subsequent form, including their passport number, they can check on the status of their transfer to a new employer, as well as see a listing of employers who looking to hire new workers.



(Screenshot of Philippines version from fw.wda.gov.tw)



(Screenshot of Indonesian version from fw.wda.gov.tw)