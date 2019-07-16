TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Czech Republic has rebuffed Beijing's request to extradite eight Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects on the grounds that they could face inhumane treatment.

The Czech Republic announced today (July 16) that eight Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects would be given "subsidiary protection." This act in effect rejects China's request for extradition and refuted previous Czech court rulings.

Defense lawyers argued that the Czech government believes that the Taiwanese suspects would be treated inhumanely in China.

Czech Social Democratic Party Chairman and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek on Twitter today confirmed that the eight Taiwanese suspects requested by China for extradition would receive "subsidiary projection" from the ministry, but he described it as "complementary protection" and not asylum. He did not further elaborate on the case saying that it was a "private administrative proceeding."

In addition to official refugee status, EU countries often grant so-called "subsidiary protection" to asylum seekers. This temporarily saves them from being repatriated and can be extended beyond a certain period of time to prevent them from being persecuted.

Miroslav Krutina, a defense attorney in Taiwan, said that according to Czechia's Ministry of the Interior, there are real dangers in China, such as inhumane treatment, torture, and the risk of being sentenced to death, reported Liberty Times. Therefore, the ministry opted to provide them with "subsidiary protection."