TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed medical journal, published a formal protest letter against the designation of Taiwan as a province of China by Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday (July 15), the ministry announced in an online press release.

Last month, The Lancet published an article titled “Mortality, morbidity, and risk factors in China and its provinces, 1990–2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017,” which listed Taiwan as province of China. The journal's editorial department insisted on its Facebook page that the labeling was in accordance with UN and WHO policies and was no different from other international medical analyses.

The Vice President of Taiwan, Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), pointed out that since Taiwan and China are two independent countries and have different administrations and healthcare systems, putting data collected by different methods in the same hierarchical models generates biased results and thus makes the research flawed. He asserted that as an esteemed medical journal, The Lancet should not make such political and academic mistakes.

Chen Shih-chung sent a formal protest letter titled “Taiwan's health-care system and administration are independent of China” on behalf of the ministry last month via the Taipei Representative Office in the U.K. In the letter, he emphasized that no academic research should be tied up by the political motives of any country.