Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

LeMahieu NYY 85 353 65 117 .331

Devers Bos 91 362 72 118 .326

Brantley Hou 89 350 49 113 .323

TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317

Polanco Min 88 370 58 115 .311

Merrifield KC 95 397 66 122 .307

Bogaerts Bos 90 349 73 107 .307

Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305

Moncada ChW 83 321 50 98 .305

Alberto Bal 77 287 24 87 .303

Jonrones=

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnación, New York, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSánchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 7 tied at 21.

Carreras Producidas=

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; LeMahieu, New York, 64; Encarnación, New York, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; 2 tied at 59.

Pitcheo=

Lynn, Texas, 12-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; ERodríguez, Boston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.