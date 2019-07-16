  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/16 13:53
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 85 353 65 117 .331
Devers Bos 91 362 72 118 .326
Brantley Hou 89 350 49 113 .323
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Polanco Min 88 370 58 115 .311
Merrifield KC 95 397 66 122 .307
Bogaerts Bos 90 349 73 107 .307
Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305
Moncada ChW 83 321 50 98 .305
Alberto Bal 77 287 24 87 .303
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 7 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; LeMahieu, New York, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; 2 tied at 59.

Pitching

Lynn, Texas, 12-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; ERodriguez, Boston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.