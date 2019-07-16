|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|85
|353
|65
|117
|.331
|Devers Bos
|91
|362
|72
|118
|.326
|Brantley Hou
|89
|350
|49
|113
|.323
|TAnderson ChW
|70
|271
|39
|86
|.317
|Polanco Min
|88
|370
|58
|115
|.311
|Merrifield KC
|95
|397
|66
|122
|.307
|Bogaerts Bos
|90
|349
|73
|107
|.307
|Trout LAA
|90
|311
|74
|95
|.305
|Moncada ChW
|83
|321
|50
|98
|.305
|Alberto Bal
|77
|287
|24
|87
|.303
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 7 tied at 21.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; LeMahieu, New York, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; 2 tied at 59.
|Pitching
Lynn, Texas, 12-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; ERodriguez, Boston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.