Theresa May dances along to ABBA at Henley Festival

May also attended a Wimbledon tennis match

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/16 13:59
Theresa May joined Henley Festival. (Photo by Youtube)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The U.K. prime minister, Theresa May, was spotted enjoying the Henley Festival this past weekend (July 13-14).

On the eve of her resignation as prime minister, May had a chill weekend with the Wimbledon tennis match and the Henley Festival. There were people who spotted and recorded May having a good time dancing at the music festival, reports Liberty Times.

Later on, the clip was shared to May's Facebook and captioned "Well done England crocket!" In the video, May can be seen dancing and singing along with ABBA's Dancing Queen next to her husband.


(Theresa May video)
Theresa May

