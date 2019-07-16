PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will ask an appeals court Tuesday to overturn a 2008 drug and gun conviction that's kept the Philadelphia rapper on probation for a decade.

They say the city judge who oversees the case and sent him to prison in 2017 on a parole violation has a grudge against the performer.

And city prosecutors agree. They've filed a motion supporting his bid to toss the conviction and be retried under a new judge.

The 32-year-old, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has become a voice for criminal justice reform. He spent four months in prison on the violation before being released last year.