Meek Mill seeks new trial, judge after decade-long probation

By MARYCLAIRE DALE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/16 13:06
FILE - This June 1, 2019, file photo shows Meek Mill performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Lawyers for Mill will ask an

FILE - In this April 2, 2019, file photo, recording artist Meek Mill speaks at a gathering to push for drastic changes to Pennsylvania's probation sys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will ask an appeals court Tuesday to overturn a 2008 drug and gun conviction that's kept the Philadelphia rapper on probation for a decade.

They say the city judge who oversees the case and sent him to prison in 2017 on a parole violation has a grudge against the performer.

And city prosecutors agree. They've filed a motion supporting his bid to toss the conviction and be retried under a new judge.

The 32-year-old, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has become a voice for criminal justice reform. He spent four months in prison on the violation before being released last year.