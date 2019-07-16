NEW YORK (AP) — Travis d'Arnaud hit three home runs, including a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Monday night.

D'Arnaud tied a Tampa Ray record for homers in a game. It has been done five times, most recently by Evan Longoria in 2012.

The Yankees had been 49-0 this season when leading after eight innings. The Rays won for just the second time in seven games in the Bronx this year and cut the Yankees' lead in the AL East to five games.

Andrew Kittredge (1-0) got the win despite allowing Edwin Encarnacion's second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the eighth that put the Yankees up 4-2. Oliver Drake got one out for his first save.

Chapman (2-2) gave up a pair of singles to begin the ninth, struck out the next two batters and then was tagged for d'Arnaud's ninth homer of the season.

D'Arnaud led off the game with a homer to right field and hit another to a similar location in the third.

Gio Urshela also homered for the Yankees.

DODGERS 16, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit his 32nd and 33rd homers, Clayton Kershaw struck out seven in six innings and major league-leading Los Angeles routed Philadelphia.

Bellinger passed reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich for the MLB lead in homers. He clubbed solo shots in the fifth and sixth for his 11th career multi-homer game and fourth this season

Kershaw (8-2) gave up one run and four hits and retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.

Philadelphia's Zach Eflin (7-9) allowed seven runs and nine hits in six innings. After three relievers surrendered seven runs, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler brought in outfielder Roman Quinn to finish the game.

Max Muncy hit a solo shot and Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer for Los Angeles.

Scott Kingery homered for the Phillies.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 8

BOSTON (AP) — Rookie Michael Chavis hit his first grand slam, Xander Bogaerts had three hits and Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs as Boston beat Toronto.

Boston batted around for five runs in the first inning against starter Trent Thornton (3-7) and then sent 10 batters to the plate in the third, scoring five more.

Rick Porcello (7-7) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out two. Brandon Workman pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Four of the first five batters reached safely against Thornton before Chavis hit a 3-2 pitch 421 feet over the Green Monster in left-center to make it 5-0. It was his 16th homer, and the first grand slam of his career.

Billy McKinney hit a two-run homer for Toronto.

GIANTS 19, ROCKIES 2, 1ST GAME

GIANTS 2, ROCKIES 1, 2ND GAME

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Crawford homered three times and drove in nine runs in two games as San Francisco swept Colorado in a day-night doubleheader.

Crawford followed Stephen Vogt's homer off Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-2) leading off the fourth with one of his own. It was the second time on the day he was part of a back-to-back set.

In the first game, Crawford went 5 for 6 with two homers and tied a San Francisco team record with eight RBIs as the Giants scored a season high in runs in a 19-2 rout of the Rockies.

Dereck Rodriguez (4-5) pitched five innings and allowed one run on four hits. He struck out six and walked none and kept the Rockies in the yard during his outing. Will Smith got three outs for his 24th save.

Mike Yastrzemski went 4 for 6 with a homer and Buster Posey also went deep for San Francisco in the first game in which the Rockies allowed the most runs ever in a game against the Giants.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Oscar Mercado hit his second home run of the game — a leadoff blast in the seventh inning — and Cleveland beat Detroit.

Mercado homered into the bleachers in left field off Victor Alcántara (3-2) to break a 5-all tie. Mercado also hit a solo home run off Detroit starter Daniel Norris in the fifth. Mike Freeman had a two-run shot in the second.

The Indians have won nine of 10 against the Tigers this season, including eight in a row.

The game was delayed for 54 minutes in the top of the seventh by heavy rain and strong winds.

Jordy Mercer homered twice, and Jeimer Candelario and Christin Stewart also went deep for Detroit.

Brad Hand picked up his 25th save in 26 chances.

REDS 6, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Yasiel Puig each hit his 22nd home run of the season, and Cincinnati rallied past Chicago.

Jesse Winker raced home with an unearned go-ahead run to cap a two-run seventh inning that made a winner of All-Star Luis Castillo.

Curt Casali sent the first pitch from reliever Steve Cishek (2-5) in the seventh into the left-field bleachers to tie it at 3. Winker pinch-hit for Castillo and singled, then the Reds jumped on errors by two usually sure-handed Cubs infielders to take the lead.

Castillo (9-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out 10 through six innings. Raisel Iglesias got five outs for his 17th save.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 20th home run and doubled. Jason Heyward came through with two more singles and an RBI for the Cubs.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jakob Junis struck out a career-high 10 and Nicky Lopez drove in a pair of runs and scored twice as Kansas City beat Chicago.

The Royals beat Lucas Giolito for the first time and thwarted his bid for a 12th victory. The right-hander entered the game 6-0 with a 2.13 ERA in 10 previous career starts against Kansas City.

Junis (5-8) worked seven innings and gave up one run, James McCann's 10th homer of the season.

Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 13 games (.358, 19 for 53) with a bunt single in the seventh. He leads the majors with 122 hits.

Giolito (11-4) was removed after the six innings and 94 pitches.

Royals closer Ian Kennedy worked a scoreless ninth for his 14th save in 17 chances.

BRAVES 4, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a three-run shot, his 25th home run of the season, and Max Fried pitched five scoreless innings as Atlanta beat Milwaukee.

The Braves won their fifth straight and moved a season-best 21 games over .500.

Fried (10-4) gave up three hits and struck out five on 78 pitches. Luke Jacksno pitched the ninth for his 17th save of the season.

Right-hander Adrian Houser (2-4) fell to 0-4 as a starter this season after allowing four earned runs on eight hits in six innings.

Milwaukee stranded seven baserunners and has dropped five of six and eight of 10 games.

Ryan Braun hit his 13th home run and Keston Hiura brought home the Brewers' other run with an RBI triple.

CARDINALS 7, PIRATES 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched a complete-game, eight-hitter and Tyler O'Neill hit a pair of two-run homers, leading St. Louis over Pittsburgh.

It was the first complete game this season and second overall for Mikolas (6-9). He struck out three and walked none while throwing 100 pitches.

St. Louis has won three in a row.

O'Neill had his first career multi-homer game, and drove in four runs for the second time in the last three games.

Joe Musgrove (6-8) gave up five runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three along with a hit batter.

The Pirates have lost four straight.

