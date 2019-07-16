TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After slashing two police officers in Taipei City on Sunday (July 14), a fraud suspect was shot twice as he tried to flee the scene.

While patrolling the intersection of Juguang Raod and Zhonghua Road in Taipei City's Zhongzheng District on Sunday night, two officers spotted a man acting suspiciously. When they attempted to arrest him, he suddenly pulled out a knife and slashed both policemen, prompting the officers to shoot him in his legs to prevent him from escaping.

At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, a 32-year-old policeman surnamed Wen (溫) and a 20-year-old officer surnamed Lee (李) questioned a 30-year-old man surnamed Shen (沈) who was acting suspiciously, reported CNA. When the officers discovered that Shen was wanted for fraud and tried to arrest him, he suddenly brandished a knife at the policemen.

Wen and Lee tried to fend off Shen by dousing him with pepper spray. However, Shen still lunged forward and slashed Wen's right cheek and arm, while Lee sustained cuts on his left hand and leg, reported UDN.

After assaulting the officers, Shen tried to flee to the basement of a nearby house. The two officers called for backup and fired two shots at Shen, hitting him in his right thigh and left calf.

After 10 more officers arrived on the scene, Shen was finally subdued and placed in handcuffs. The two officers were sent to the Heping Branch of the Taipei City Hospital, while Shen was rushed to National Taiwan University Hospital.

The two officers were treated for minor wounds and released, while Shen is in stable condition. Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang on Monday (July 15) visited with the two officers at the Quanzhou Road Police Station and commended them for their bravery.