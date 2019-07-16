  1. Home
Three Taiwanese specialties fascinate the Japanese

There are more than 20 bubble tea brands in Tokyo alone

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/16 12:20
Many Taiwanese are starting to drive electric scooters. (Gogoro photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has become a popular destination for tourists from Japan, and three of its offerigns are of particular interest to Japanese.

According to Rakuten Market (樂天市場), Taiwan's bubble tea, pet food, and the electric scooter company Gogoro have become well-known among Japanese. In fact, searches for the keyword "bubble tea" have increased by 50% compared with the same period last year.

Bubble tea is Taiwan's most iconic specialty. There are more than 20 brands of the drink in Tokyo, with 40 bubble tea shops found in the Omotesando (表參道) area alone.

The rising number of electric scooters, such as those manufactured by Gogoro, constitute the second most popular trend. Rounding out third place are Taiwanese pet food products.
