BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 85 353 65 117 .331 Devers Bos 91 362 72 118 .326 Brantley Hou 88 349 49 113 .324 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Polanco Min 88 370 58 115 .311 Merrifield KC 94 392 66 121 .309 Bogaerts Bos 90 349 73 107 .307 Moncada ChW 82 317 49 97 .306 Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305 Alberto Bal 77 287 24 87 .303 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 7 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; LeMahieu, New York, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Kepler, Minnesota, 59.

Pitching

Lynn, Texas, 12-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; ERodriguez, Boston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.