TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Accepting a medal from St Kitts and Nevis, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Monday (July 15) the honor marked the long-term partnership between the two countries.

Tsai was conferred with the Order of Saint Christopher and Nevis by Tapley Seaton, governor-general of the Caribbean nation. This is the “biggest recognition for the long-term friendship and development of partnership” between Taiwan and St Kitts and Nevis, she said.

Taiwan was the first county to establish formal relations with St Kitts and Nevis, which became an independent state in 1983. Receiving the medal from Seaton, who played an important part in developing diplomatic relations, is “particularly meaningful,” Tsai said.

Prior to the conferring ceremony, Tsai and Seaton planted a sapling together, symbolizing 36 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Tsai and the Taiwanese delegation arrived in the Caribbean country on July 13, after a four-hour visit to Haiti. They were welcomed by Prime Minister Timothy Harris at the airport.

On Monday (July 14), Tsai and Harris oversaw the signing of an agreement on technical and vocational education between Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Shawn Richards.

“We are always happy to share our experience in such undertakings,” so as to assist the Caribbean ally in fostering more technical professionals, remarked Tsai.

The goal is to “make St. Christopher and Nevis a safe and sustainable tourist destination in the Caribbean” and “make this beautiful country a role model for its neighbors,” added Tsai.

Earlier the same day, Tsai visited Nevis Island to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Pinney’s Beach Park Project, a collaboration between the two countries that is intended to bolster tourism. She also became the first Taiwan president to have landed on the island.