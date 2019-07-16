WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--COPA AMERICA-MESSI

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Lionel Messi should apologize for his harsh comments at the Copa América in order to avoid a sanction, an Argentine member of sport's highest court says. SENT: 360 words, photo.

TEN--ON TENNIS-THE SLAM CHASE

WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic never has been this close to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam trophy count. Given the way Djokovic edged Federer in a thrilling Wimbledon final for his fourth championship at the past five major tournaments, there is little reason to think the 32-year-old Serb doesn't have a realistic shot at catching his two great rivals at the top of tennis. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CRI--CWC REVIEW

LONDON — The first 500 total in a limited-overs match wasn't reached at the Cricket World Cup but the biggest hits by batsman still decided the champion. By Foster Niumata. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

CRI--CWC-ENGLAND-DIVERSE TEAM

LONDON — The captain of the team was born on the outskirts of Dublin. The man of the match in the final was born and raised in Christchurch, New Zealand. The guy entrusted to bowl the most crucial over of a spine-tingling day at Lord's? He was born in Barbados. England won the Cricket World Cup with a team rich in talent and also cultural diversity. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

ALBI, France — Geraint Thomas and his teammates don't need a mountain to deliver a hammer blow on their rivals at the Tour de France. They can do it on the flat, too. With a little help from the wind. By Samuel Petrequin and John Leicester. SENT: 830 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — Garlic soup in Toulouse-Lautrec country. By John Leicester. SENT: 780 words, photos, video.

GLF--BRITISH OPEN

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Golf's oldest championship is all about tradition, and this is one Francesco Molinari could have done without. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 870 words, photos.

BOX--OBIT-WHITAKER

Pernell Whitaker, an Olympic gold medalist and four division champion who was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, has died after being hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 990 words, photos.

