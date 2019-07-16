BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2445 Down 83 Sep 2460 Down 77 Sep 2495 2497 2408 2420 Down 83 Oct 2460 Down 77 Dec 2525 2529 2452 2460 Down 77 Mar 2527 2527 2458 2466 Down 73 May 2517 2520 2459 2466 Down 67 Jul 2505 2510 2451 2460 Down 64 Sep 2503 2503 2449 2456 Down 61 Dec 2470 2470 2437 2448 Down 60 Mar 2457 2457 2425 2437 Down 56 May 2420 Down 56