BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2445
|Down
|83
|Sep
|2460
|Down
|77
|Sep
|2495
|2497
|2408
|2420
|Down
|83
|Oct
|2460
|Down
|77
|Dec
|2525
|2529
|2452
|2460
|Down
|77
|Mar
|2527
|2527
|2458
|2466
|Down
|73
|May
|2517
|2520
|2459
|2466
|Down
|67
|Jul
|2505
|2510
|2451
|2460
|Down
|64
|Sep
|2503
|2503
|2449
|2456
|Down
|61
|Dec
|2470
|2470
|2437
|2448
|Down
|60
|Mar
|2457
|2457
|2425
|2437
|Down
|56
|May
|2420
|Down
|56