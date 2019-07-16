  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/16 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2445 Down 83
Sep 2460 Down 77
Sep 2495 2497 2408 2420 Down 83
Oct 2460 Down 77
Dec 2525 2529 2452 2460 Down 77
Mar 2527 2527 2458 2466 Down 73
May 2517 2520 2459 2466 Down 67
Jul 2505 2510 2451 2460 Down 64
Sep 2503 2503 2449 2456 Down 61
Dec 2470 2470 2437 2448 Down 60
Mar 2457 2457 2425 2437 Down 56
May 2420 Down 56