New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|108.80
|Up
|3.60
|Sep
|114.00
|Up
|3.60
|Sep
|106.45
|110.65
|104.45
|110.25
|Up
|3.60
|Oct
|114.00
|Up
|3.60
|Dec
|110.40
|114.40
|108.25
|114.00
|Up
|3.60
|Mar
|114.10
|118.00
|111.90
|117.65
|Up
|3.60
|May
|116.35
|120.20
|114.20
|119.90
|Up
|3.55
|Jul
|118.05
|122.05
|116.25
|121.85
|Up
|3.55
|Sep
|120.20
|123.80
|118.25
|123.80
|Up
|3.65
|Dec
|122.95
|126.60
|121.05
|126.60
|Up
|3.70
|Mar
|124.15
|129.35
|124.15
|129.35
|Up
|3.75
|May
|125.95
|131.15
|125.95
|131.15
|Up
|3.80
|Jul
|127.65
|132.80
|127.65
|132.80
|Up
|3.95
|Sep
|129.40
|134.35
|129.40
|134.35
|Up
|4.00
|Dec
|132.00
|136.55
|132.00
|136.55
|Up
|3.95
|Mar
|138.75
|Up
|4.00
|May
|140.30
|Up
|4.00