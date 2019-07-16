  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/16 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 108.80 Up 3.60
Sep 114.00 Up 3.60
Sep 106.45 110.65 104.45 110.25 Up 3.60
Oct 114.00 Up 3.60
Dec 110.40 114.40 108.25 114.00 Up 3.60
Mar 114.10 118.00 111.90 117.65 Up 3.60
May 116.35 120.20 114.20 119.90 Up 3.55
Jul 118.05 122.05 116.25 121.85 Up 3.55
Sep 120.20 123.80 118.25 123.80 Up 3.65
Dec 122.95 126.60 121.05 126.60 Up 3.70
Mar 124.15 129.35 124.15 129.35 Up 3.75
May 125.95 131.15 125.95 131.15 Up 3.80
Jul 127.65 132.80 127.65 132.80 Up 3.95
Sep 129.40 134.35 129.40 134.35 Up 4.00
Dec 132.00 136.55 132.00 136.55 Up 3.95
Mar 138.75 Up 4.00
May 140.30 Up 4.00