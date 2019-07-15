ALBI, France (AP) — Tour de France rookie Wout Van Aert won Stage 10 after a sprint to the line Monday, while Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader's yellow jersey ahead of a rest day.

Crosswinds caused the peloton to stretch and break into several groups during the last 35 kilometers of the 217.5-kilometer trek from Saint-Flour to Albi. Defending champion Geraint Thomas reached the finish line in the main pack but several favorites including Frenchman Thibaut Pinot were caught off guard and lost ground.

Pinot was in a group also including Rigoberto Uran and Richie Porte that lost 1 minute, 39 seconds, according to provisional results.

___

