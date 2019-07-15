|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friday, Aug. 9
Liverpool vs. Norwich 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 10
West Ham vs. Man City 1130 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Southampton 1400 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friday, Aug. 2
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 3
Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 10
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Bolton vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oldham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyton Orient
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macclesfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scunthorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 3
Salford vs. Stevenage 1030 GMT
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT
Colchester vs. Port Vale 1300 GMT
Bradford vs. Cambridge United 1300 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham 1300 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Swindon 1300 GMT
Crewe vs. Plymouth 1300 GMT
Forest Green vs. Oldham 1300 GMT
Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town 1300 GMT
Exeter vs. Macclesfield 1300 GMT
Northampton vs. Walsall 1300 GMT
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town 1300 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 10
Grimsby Town vs. Bradford 1200 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Scunthorpe 1300 GMT
Port Vale vs. Northampton 1300 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Salford 1300 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe 1300 GMT
Walsall vs. Forest Green 1300 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Leyton Orient 1300 GMT
Swindon vs. Carlisle 1300 GMT
Oldham vs. Crewe 1300 GMT
Plymouth vs. Colchester 1300 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1300 GMT
Stevenage vs. Exeter 1300 GMT