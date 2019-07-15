  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/15 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 6 .647
Washington 9 6 .600 1
Chicago 9 8 .529 2
New York 7 10 .412 4
Atlanta 5 11 .313
Indiana 6 12 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 5 .688
Minnesota 10 7 .588
Los Angeles 9 7 .563 2
Seattle 10 8 .556 2
Phoenix 7 8 .467
Dallas 5 11 .313 6

___

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 76, Atlanta 71, OT

Connecticut 76, Indiana 63

Chicago 89, Dallas 79

Minnesota 75, Phoenix 62

Seattle 78, New York 69

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<