TURIN, Italy (AP) — Aaron Ramsey could play his first match for Juventus against a familiar foe if he recovers from injury in time.

Ramsey joined Juventus this month on a four-year contract after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer when his contract expired.

The midfielder is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in the Europa League quarterfinals and says a decision will be made "over the next few days" whether he goes with Juventus on its preseason tour of Asia — where its first game will be against Arsenal's north London rival Tottenham.

At his first news conference as a Juventus player on Monday, Ramsey said: "I have an injury, but it's going well ... I'm doing a lot of work to try and get back as quickly as possible."

Juventus plays Tottenham in Singapore on July 21.

